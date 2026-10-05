Türkiye’s space expansion to benefit youth entrepreneurship

As the global space race shifts toward a high-stakes commercial competition between private startups, Türkiye's national space program is set to create new frontiers for youth entrepreneurship, a sector leader told Anadolu.

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kirac stated that Ankara needs to channel its youth entrepreneurship prowess into the aerospace sector to grab a larger share of the ever-expanding space economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026), Kirac highlighted the booming space economy, stating that the sector's annual growth of up to 9% is vastly outpacing the 3% growth rate of the broader global economy. sending astronauts Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever into orbit.

He noted that Türkiye aims to become the ninth country in the world to reach the Moon through domestic means, while the Somali spaceport will secure independent access to space.

Kirac mentioned that the recent launch of a homegrown atomic clock for the geostationary navigation satellite has been another milestone in the country's National Space Program.

"Tests are still underway, but all these developments will elevate Türkiye to the next level, and we need to strive even harder, attracting more young entrepreneurs into the space race," he added.





