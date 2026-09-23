Türkiye brings back 76 wanted suspects from 8 countries

Türkiye has brought back 76 wanted suspects from eight countries following operations done in cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies, the Turkish Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that 29 of the suspects were internationally wanted under Interpol Red Notices, while 47 were sought at the national level.

The suspects were returned from Georgia, Greece, Germany, France, the US, the UK, Serbia, and Azerbaijan.

Turkish authorities tracked suspects who had fled abroad and were subject to search warrants, while their arrests and returns were secured through cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the respective countries, the ministry said.

"No criminal will be able to disappear by fleeing abroad," it added.







