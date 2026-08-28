Turkish Navy expands strike range and combat power

One of the most historic periods in the history of the Turkish Navy, perhaps of the Republican era, is currently unfolding. By undertaking the major challenge of building 50 ships simultaneously, Türkiye is significantly expanding the capabilities and capacity of its navy with each passing day.

THE TURKISH NAVY'S COMBAT POWER IS SET TO INCREASE FURTHER



Ultimately, Türkiye is evolving into a power capable of showing its flag in more distant seas, detecting adversaries from much greater ranges, and choosing from a range of options to intercept or deliver a devastating strike when necessary.

Perhaps this is where it is worth taking a closer look at some concrete examples to better illustrate how far Türkiye has come.

It is well known that Türkiye still possesses a large number of missiles and torpedoes imported from abroad. However, the real breakthrough is taking place on the "domestic and national" side of the equation. Foreign-made missiles already in the inventory have long been in service with other countries as well. This means that their capabilities and limitations in the field—and the countermeasures that can be employed against them—are, to a large extent, already known.

By contrast, the network-centric systems, missiles, low-, short-, medium- and high-altitude air-defense systems, launchers, highly advanced radars and sensors, torpedoes, and the manned and unmanned assets developed by Turkish engineers are bringing an entirely different set of capabilities into the equation. Taken together, these developments are opening the door to a very different future for Türkiye.

FROM TÜRKİYE'S INDIGENOUS AIRCRAFT CARRIER TO GEZGİN, MARLİN AND KILIÇ



The Turkish Navy's short, medium and long-term roadmap is closely aligned with Ankara's goal of projecting power not only across the Blue Homeland, but also in other regions where Türkiye has strategic interests.

At this point, it is worth taking a closer look at several projects that are nearing completion, missiles that have completed their test firings, and systems that are already in service.

One of the most critical milestones was Türkiye's development of indigenous launch systems capable of firing its own missiles and integrating them onto naval vessels. That critical hurdle has now been successfully cleared.

Of course, when discussing the Turkish Navy's combat power at sea, ATMACA cannot be overlooked. Türkiye's indigenous anti-ship missile has successfully struck enemy naval targets. We have also seen a ship-launched ATMACA precisely destroy a target on land. Most recently, a land target was obliterated by a submarine-launched Capsule ATMACA.

TURKISH COMBAT DRONES BRING A FORCE MULTIPLIER TO THE SEAS



Bayraktar TB-3s operating from platforms including TCG Anadolu could neutralize enemy targets using supersonic missiles such as the IHA-122.

At this point, however, it is important to look beyond the missile's nominal range. A naval vessel can sail to the desired area, launch a UAV from there, and have that UAV fly hundreds of kilometers before firing its missile. This opens the door to very different scenarios regarding the effective reach of some of the missiles available to the Turkish Navy.

The TB-3 can also employ munitions such as MAM-L and MAM-T, giving it the ability to engage a broad range of targets—from targets along the coastline to air-defense systems deployed on islands and smaller islets.

When discussing warfare at sea, another critical element is submarines and the torpedoes launched from these platforms. It is worth recalling that the AKYA torpedo, developed by Turkish engineers, has successfully completed its test firings.

Finally, helicopters deployed aboard Turkish naval vessels for anti-submarine warfare, as well as the attack helicopters operating from TCG ANADOLU, could provide additional options for striking strategic enemy positions with a range of different missiles.

TÜRKİYE'S INDIGENOUS AIRCRAFT CARRIER SET TO USHER IN A NEW ERA



Expected to meet the sea in September 2027, Türkiye's indigenous aircraft carrier, MUGEM, is set to usher in a highly strategic new era—not only for the Turkish Navy but for Türkiye as a whole.

Equipped with highly advanced radar systems, MUGEM will give Türkiye the ability to project substantial destructive power against targets at considerable distances. The carrier is also expected to operate a range of unmanned platforms, including UAVs/UCAVs, unmanned surface vessels, and even unmanned underwater vehicles. With reports indicating that the indigenous aircraft carrier will be capable of carrying as many as 52 KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, the impact MUGEM could have is unlikely to come as a surprise.

Unmanned surface and underwater systems have also become an increasingly prominent area of focus for the relevant Turkish institutions. Systems such as KILIÇ, an autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying a significant warhead and effectively serving a torpedo-like role, as well as unmanned systems designed to monitor large areas beneath the surface, are preparing to enter the inventory in succession.

These capabilities should not be overlooked either, as they could provide Türkiye with a significant strategic advantage in terms of strike capability.

TURKISH NAVY POISED TO CONTROL VAST MARITIME AREA



Türkiye is also continuing work on the Tepe-class (TF-2000) air-defense destroyer. Although public attention has largely focused on its air-defense role, the platform is also expected to serve as a highly capable land-attack asset for Ankara.

With its advanced radar systems and a 96-cell indigenous vertical launch system, the TF-2000 is set to further reinforce Türkiye's position as one of the region's most powerful naval forces.

For both the National Submarine (MİLDEN) and the TF-2000, one of the most critical elements will be the integration of the highly secretive GEZGİN land-attack cruise missile.

Ultimately, the combination of indigenous software aboard these ships, network-centric warfare capabilities that enable naval, air, and ground platforms to "speak the same language," advanced domestic electronic-warfare systems, unmanned platforms capable of generating significant effects either individually or in swarms, kamikaze unmanned surface vessels, and many other capabilities could fundamentally reshape Türkiye's naval power.

Taken together, these developments show that Türkiye is not merely strengthening its own navy. From the Black Sea and Aegean to the Mediterranean and the broader corridor extending toward the Caspian, Persian Gulf, and Red Sea, Ankara is demonstrating its ambition and growing ability to confront a wide range of potential threats across a vast geographical area.























