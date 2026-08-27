Bilateral trade between Türkiye, Syria reaches $3.75B

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Syria stood at $3.75 billion in 2025, up 42% year-on-year, the Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Thursday.

Bolat attended a business meeting in Aleppo alongside Turkish and Syrian officials, lawmakers and investors.

The minister noted that he returned to Aleppo after more than 22 years, recalling his last visit in December 2004 with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bolat stated that the two countries achieved positive progress following three meetings with Syrian ministers over the past month.

He emphasized that a despotic regime fell on the eighth of December 2024, allowing the new Syria to continue its path as an independent state.

The Turkish government works under instructions from Erdoğan to maximize its contribution to Syria's reconstruction and economic stability, Bolat added.

He noted that Syria continues to rebuild its state structure across all sectors despite Western embargoes and Israeli military pressure over the past 20 months.