President Erdoğan gives NATO leaders book on his leadership, Türkiye’s transformation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented leaders attending the 36th NATO Summit with the English-language book "The Politics of Courage: Erdoğan and the Rise of Türkiye," along with a signed letter, after a dinner at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan hosted the dinner Wednesday in honor of heads of state and government, along with their spouses, attending the summit.

After the dinner, Erdoğan gave the leaders the biographical work, prepared by the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Foundation, as a personal gift.

Written for an international audience, the book examines Erdoğan's political career alongside Türkiye's recent political history, focusing on key decisions, challenges, reforms and the country's long-term objectives.

It explores Erdoğan's leadership journey and Türkiye's political, social and institutional transformation over the past quarter-century through the concept of the "politics of courage."

'BEYOND A PERSONAL JOURNEY'



In his accompanying letter, Erdoğan wrote: "History is not merely the sum of the moments that have been lived, but the shared accumulation of the decisions that shaped those moments, the dedicated efforts invested, and the vision that was built.

"This work is, beyond a personal journey, an expression of the dreams we built together with our nation, the projects we brought to life, and the legacy we leave for future generations."

According to the statement, the book aims to go beyond the scope of an individual political biography by presenting Türkiye's recent history from the perspective of the nation, leadership and a shared future.

It is intended to serve as a resource explaining the country's recent transformation to an international audience within its historical and social context.

The project was directed by Hümeyra Ş. Oktay and edited by Mehmet Akif Kireçci.

The book was written by Kireçci, Gülnur Aybet and Birol Akgün, combining academic research with historical narrative to assess Türkiye's transformation.

The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Foundation said it continues to conduct publishing, research, archival, memory center, library and museum projects to preserve and share Türkiye's recent political, social and institutional history with future generations and the international community.

It said the book is one of its international publications supporting that mission.