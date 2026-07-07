Türkiye ready to drive forward NATO’s defense industry transformation, says defense industry chief

Defence Industry Agency's president Haluk Görgün (R) greets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as he arrives at Esenboğa Airport ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye is ready to become one of the driving forces behind the industrial transformation NATO needs, the head of the country's Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat said Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the NATO Defense Industry Forum held in Ankara as part of this week's NATO Summit, Haluk Görgün said the forum is taking place at a critical time for the alliance's defense architecture.

"The Turkish defense industry is ready to be one of the driving forces behind the industrial transformation that NATO requires," Görgün said.

He said serious upheavals, wars, and security challenges across nearly every region of the world over the past three years have reshaped the global defense environment.

"What is certain is that we have very little time, that we must strengthen our industrial capacity, and that no single country can shoulder this burden alone," he said.

Görgün said the forum was the "centerpiece" of this year's summit, reflecting a growing understanding of the defense industry's importance for the future of NATO allies.

He said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's decision to make defense industrial capacity a priority gave the forum special significance.

"Another factor that makes this forum truly unique is that it is being held in Türkiye," he added, stressing how under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in recent years it has demonstrated an unprecedented growth in the defense industry.

Görgün said Türkiye planned the forum in close cooperation with the NATO Secretariat, adding that this year's participant profile had reached "the highest level in terms of both content and quantity."

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He also urged participants to view the capability demonstrations at the forum.

"I especially recommend that you do not miss the opportunity to get to know the Kizilelma (drone) up close," referring to an uncrewed combat aircraft developed by Turkish defense firm Baykar.

Görgün told how NATO announced its Defense Production Action Plan at NATO's 2023 Vilnius summit, agreed on the Industrial Capacity Expansion Pledge at the 2024 Washington summit, and committed last year at The Hague to allocate 5% of its GDP to defense spending.

He said these steps showed the alliance's growing consensus for industrial expansion.

"Consequently, as the secretary general has frequently emphasized, these goals will only become realistic if NATO members act in unison," he said.

Görgün underlined that the Turkish defense industry offers highly mature solutions in key areas on NATO's agenda, including armed unmanned aerial vehicles, deep strike, space technologies, air defense, and countering drone threats.

"In fact, NATO forces are already successfully using our products in the field," he said.

He pointed to Türkiye's modern jet trainer HÜRJET aircraft cooperation with Spain, electronic warfare and border security infrastructure partnership in Poland, and efforts to strengthen the land and naval inventories of Romania, Hungary, and Estonia.

Görgün also cited work to enhance the transatlantic resilience of the Bayraktar TB2 fleet deployed in Poland.

"The same UAVs gave Ukrainians psychological superiority on the battlefield" from the first days of the war in 2022, he said.

Türkiye has also provided continuous support through advanced air defense systems, munitions, and armored vehicles, he added.

Görgün said Ankara wants to bring these capabilities to new initiatives under the NATO umbrella.

"We view such collaborations from a strategic perspective," he said.

He added that Türkiye's hosting of events such as multi-domain operations and innovation continuum, as well as its technical support to NATO working platforms, reflects this approach.

Görgün said he hoped the forum would support NATO's progress and invited participants to a reception at Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) facilities in Ankara, which he described as "a center of excellence in aviation and space."