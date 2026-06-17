TUPRAS RETAINS TOP SPOT AMONG TÜRKIYES LARGEST INDUSTRIAL COMPANIES

Tupras remained Türkiye's largest industrial company in 2025, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Industry's annual ranking of the country's 500 biggest industrial enterprises.

The ISO 500 survey showed that Türkiye Petroleum Refineries, known as Tupras, ranked first with 698.8 billion Turkish liras ($19.6 billion) in net production-based sales.

Ford Otomotiv retained second place with 538.3 billion liras ($15.1 billion), while Star Refinery remained third with 327.9 billion liras ($9.2 billion).

ISO Chairman Erdal Bahcivan announced the results of the "Türkiye's 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises 2025" survey at a news conference.

Automaker OYAK-Renault climbed to fourth place from sixth with 235.5 billion liras ($6.6 billion) in production-based sales. Toyota Otomotiv ranked fifth with 206.3 billion liras ($5.8 billion), followed by home appliance manufacturer Arcelik with 165.7 billion liras ($4.65 billion).

The ranking highlighted strong gains by defense and energy companies.

Turkish Aerospace Industries, or TAI, rose to seventh place from 11th with 140.9 billion liras ($4 billion) in production-based sales.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation climbed to eighth from 16th with 138.8 billion liras ($3.98 billion), while defense contractor Aselsan advanced to ninth from 17th with 130.2 billion liras ($3.65 billion).

Mercedes-Benz entered the top 10, moving up to 10th place from 12th with 127 billion liras ($3.56 billion).

The top 10 companies in the 2025 ISO 500 ranking were Tupras, Ford Otomotiv, Star Refinery, OYAK-Renault, Toyota Otomotiv, Arcelik, TAI, Turkish Petroleum Corporation, Aselsan and Mercedes-Benz.

Dollar equivalents were calculated using the average USD/TRY exchange rate for 2025.



