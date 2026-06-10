Türkiye intensifies preparations for NATO summit in Ankara: President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Türkiye has intensified preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, and warned against actions that could undermine regional stability.

"We have intensified our preparations to ensure that the Ankara summit becomes a reference point in NATO's history," Erdogan said while addressing his Justice and Development (AK Party)'s parliamentary group meeting in the Turkish capital.

Erdogan said the announcement that US President Donald Trump would personally attend the NATO summit, scheduled for July 7-8, was "a valuable step in terms of the alliance's cohesion."

"Türkiye's security begins not in Hatay, but in Aleppo, Damascus and Beirut. Neither will we tolerate any faits accompli in our brothers' countries, nor will we turn a blind eye to aggression," he said, stressing that the country's security extends beyond its borders.

Erdogan also referred to what he described as the "delusion of the Promised Land," saying Türkiye was fully aware of its ultimate objective. "By the will of God, we will never allow this," he said.

Warning against alignment with Israel, Erdogan said: "No one should seek adventure. No one should follow in the wake of the Zionist massacre network."

The Turkish president warned of broader consequences if Israel's actions were not restrained. "If Israel's banditry is not stopped, the entire world, together with the region, will bear the consequences," he said.

"Israel must be stopped. This is the duty of humanity ... history must not be allowed to repeat itself."

He also cautioned against any challenge to Türkiye's interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. "If Türkiye's rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean are targeted, I want it to be known that our response will be very clear and very harsh," Erdogan said.





