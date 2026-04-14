Türkiye to push for fair climate finance at COP31: Minister

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum on Tuesday said Türkiye will advocate for climate finance to reach directly to affected regions and developing countries at COP31, pledging that the country will act as an "honest intermediary and fair referee" in the process.

Speaking at a program, titled Climate Change and Environmental Agenda in Türkiye on the Road to COP31, organized by the SETA think tank at a hotel in the Turkish capital Ankara, Kurum stressed that humanity's core problem today is not merely carbon emissions, but the ongoing struggle between humankind and nature.

He noted that Turkish diplomacy was once merely an observer in global climate platforms such as the Rio Summit, but said Türkiye has now strengthened its role as an active and influential actor under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kurum emphasized that water has become a strategic resource and even a factor in conflict in today's world, adding that states which manage water resources effectively and produce energy without harming nature will shape the future.

"Today, conflicts in our region trigger energy crises, and asymmetric conflicts increase instability in oil markets. This shows that instability and climate change constitute an ecological survival issue," Kurum said.

He stated that Türkiye views the climate crisis both as a front requiring strategic defense and as a development opportunity, adding that this approach should be translated into a concrete, measurable, and decisive action plan involving all segments of society.





- 'GLOBAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM PLACES BURDEN NOT ON THOSE WHO POLLUTE, BUT ON THOSE POLLUTED'

Kurum said Türkiye's priorities at COP31 would include water and food security, noting that the world is entering an era where water may replace oil as a critical resource.

"We are rapidly moving toward a period where water will be central to national security and regional stability," he said, adding that Türkiye advocates for a world where no drop of water is wasted and where countries are able to achieve self-sufficiency with fair financial and technical support.

Highlighting the Zero Waste initiative, which has become a global brand under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, Kurum said the initiative represents an effort to protect the "law of nature," transforming waste into energy and raw material.

"The global financial system places the burden not on those who pollute, but on those who are polluted. We fundamentally reject this," Kurum added.

"In this regard, we categorically reject the current system. Türkiye will fight at COP31 to ensure that climate finance reaches directly to affected geographies and developing countries, and we commit to acting as an honest intermediary and fair referee," Kurum said.





