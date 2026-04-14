School attack in Türkiye’s Şanlıurfa leaves 16 injured

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak on Tuesday made statements regarding the armed attack at a school in Siverek district that left 16 people injured.

Governor Şıldak said the attacker, born in 2007, died by suicide during the police intervention.

Speaking outside Siverek State Hospital, Şıldak added that a wide-ranging investigation has been launched and is ongoing on both judicial and administrative fronts.

"TREATMENT OF 12 INJURED CONTINUES"



Providing an update on the victims' conditions, Şıldak said:

"Sixteen people were injured in the shooting. Among them are 4 teachers, 10 students, 1 police officer, and 1 canteen operator. Thankfully, there are no fatalities. Four of the injured were transferred to hospitals in the provincial center as their condition is moderately serious. Treatment for 12 injured is ongoing at our hospital. One student, whose condition was assessed as moderate, has also been referred to a fully equipped hospital in the provincial center. The remaining injured are being treated with great care at Siverek State Hospital. I wish them all a speedy recovery."

''THE ATTACKER WAS A FORMER STUDENT OF THE SCHOOL''



Governor Şıldak shared details about the identity and educational background of the person who committed the act, saying: "The attacker is a former student of this school. He only studied here until the 9th grade, then enrolled in the Open Education High School. This person, born in 2007, was cornered inside the school by our police teams during the incident. When he realized he was about to be caught, he took his own life with a firearm."

"THE INCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED FROM ALL ANGLES"



Governor Şıldak recalled that the school was evacuated quickly for security reasons and noted that such "isolated" incidents can still occur despite the measures in place.

"Our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting the judicial process, and we are thoroughly examining the administrative side. All details of the incident, from the beginning to the present, will be clarified. I extend my well-wishes to the people of Siverek, the education community, and our entire country," he said.





















