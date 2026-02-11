Türkiye calls for unified role in fight against ISIS in Syria at coalition meeting in Riyadh

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya underscored Türkiye's position on Syria and the fight against the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group during the Global Coalition Against DAESH Political Directors' Meeting held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In his address, Kulaklıkaya highlighted the importance of completing the ceasefire and integration process in Syria on the basis of the country's territorial integrity and unity.

He emphasized that these steps should proceed in line with Türkiye's national security priorities.

The official also stressed the need to recognize Syria, as a member of the coalition, as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against ISIS.

He said strengthening Syria's counterterrorism capabilities remains essential for ensuring long-term stability and effectiveness in combating the terrorist group.

The deputy minister noted that a coordinated and inclusive approach within the framework of the coalition would contribute to lasting security outcomes in the region.

The Global Coalition Against ISIS brings together international partners to coordinate political, military, and stabilization efforts aimed at countering the terrorist organization.