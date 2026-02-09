Turkish Airlines carried 7.6M passengers in January

 Contact Us
Published February 09,2026
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported Monday that it carried 7.6 million passengers this January with an 84% load factor.

The total number of passengers last month climbed 12.4% year-on-year, the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform.

The load factor was up 1.6 percentage points compared to January 2025, according to the statement.

The number of international-to-international passengers this January was up 10.8% to 3.1 million.

The international passenger load factor was 83.7% and domestic passenger load factor was 87.5%.

The company's available seat kilometers rose 6.4% to 23.7 billion in January from 21.5 billion in January 2025.

Cargo and mail volume jumped 18.8% to 178,303 tons in the same period.

The company's fleet reached 522 aircraft at the end of January.