Turkish stock exchange begins Tuesday with another record high

Türkiye’s BIST 100 index hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, rising to 13,225 points as strong momentum carried over from the previous session. The benchmark had surged 1.42% on Monday amid heavy trading volumes.

Published January 27,2026
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at an all-time high of 13,225.04 points, increasing by 0.36% or 47.72 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 soared 1.42% to close at 13,177.32 points, with a daily transaction volume of 192.4 billion liras ($4.43 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 43.3945 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.5535 to the euro, and 59.4180 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $5,086.10, while Brent crude oil was trading at $64.5 per barrel.