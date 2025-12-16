Former German president Wulff visits historic sites in Türkiye’s Iznik

Germany's former President Christian Wulff visited historical sites in the district of Iznik in Türkiye's northwestern Bursa province.

Wulff visited Iznik with his daughter Annelena and close friends, touring historic sites from the Istanbul Gate of the ancient walls to the Afyon Sultan Mosaic Excavation Area.

Speaking to Anadolu at the Ancient Theater, the final stop of his Iznik tour, Wulff said he was deeply impressed by Iznik.

Noting that Türkiye has a rich historical and cultural heritage, Wulff said that extraordinary discoveries have recently been made in Iznik.

He said the discovery of the basilica was extremely impressive and that many Christians from around the world would visit these excavation sites in the coming years. Wulff emphasized that it is also extraordinary that what is likely the world's earliest depiction of Jesus, dating back to around 380 AD, was found here.

He said that as a Christian, learning about the beginnings of Christianity in the region just a few centuries after the birth of Christ was deeply emotional for him, adding that he believes Iznik has great potential as an archaeological discovery site.