Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches Istanbul-Beirut flights

Turkish low-cost air carrier AJet has launched direct flights to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the carrier said on Tuesday.

The first direct flight from Istanbul to Beirut took place on Tuesday; the aircraft was welcomed with a ceremony at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Previously operating flights from Ankara and Adana to Beirut, AJet will now operate daily reciprocal flights from Istanbul to Beirut.

With this new route to Beirut, AJet continues to expand its flight network in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.

The new line is aimed at contributing to the development of tourism and trade potential between Türkiye and Lebanon.





