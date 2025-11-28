First spark of resistance: Sütçü İmam remembered on 103rd death anniversary

Known as the hero who ignited the wick of resistance in the city, Sütçü İmam retains a revered place in the nation's memory for his courage and sacrifice. Born in 1872 in the Fevzipaşa neighborhood of Maraş with the name "İmam," he earned the moniker "Sütçü" (Milkman) because he made his living selling milk. He also served as a volunteer imam at the historic Uzunoluk Mosque.

THE "FIRST BULLET" THAT CHANGED HISTORY



The event that transformed a humble milkman into a folk hero occurred during the dark days of the French occupation. On October 31, 1919, occupying French soldiers harassed Muslim women in the city. Refusing to remain a bystander to the assault on dignity, Sütçü İmam drew his weapon and fired the first shot at the occupiers.

This brave intervention became a turning point in the local population's struggle against the occupation. Sütçü İmam's action sparked a popular uprising that eventually forced the enemy forces to abandon the city.

A TRAGIC END FOR A NATIONAL HERO



Following the victory, Sütçü İmam was employed by the municipality in recognition of his wartime sacrifices and was entrusted with managing the artillery at Maraş Castle.

However, the National Struggle hero passed away due to a tragic accident. While on duty firing a 101-gun salute to mark the ascension of Abdülmecit Efendi as Caliph, a gunpowder ignition caused severe burns to his body. Despite medical intervention at the hospital, Sütçü İmam could not be saved and passed away on November 25, 1922.

More than a century has passed since his death, yet Sütçü İmam continues to live on in the hearts of the Turkish people as a timeless symbol of how one person's courage can alter the destiny of a nation.





















