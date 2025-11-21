Greek media express concern over "TOLGA"

According to Greece-based Banking News, the TOLGA short-range air defense system developed by Türkiye's Defense Industry Corporation achieved remarkable success during live-fire tests at the Karapınar Test and Evaluation Center.

The article notes that approximately 100 observers from the Turkish Armed Forces and security units witnessed the trials where the system demonstrated 100% effectiveness in eight different engagement scenarios against drone swarms.

The Greek newspaper highlighted that TOLGA offers a critical protection capacity by integrating both "soft kill" (electronic warfare/jamming) and "hard kill" (destruction with guns and cannons) capabilities.

The system can detect and classify air threats from approximately 10 kilometers away, thanks to a combination of radar, electro-optic sensors, and electronic warfare tools.

The article mentioned the "hard kill" option uses a 12.7 mm machine gun, a 20 mm cannon with anti-drone ammunition, and a longer-range 35 mm cannon. The system can operate manually, semi-autonomously, or fully autonomously. According to the report, TOLGA is considered a critical asset for the protection of mobile units, critical infrastructures, and layered air defense systems.

This development is seen as a significant step in strengthening Türkiye's indigenous defense industry, reducing dependency on foreign technology, and creating a comprehensive "air shield."