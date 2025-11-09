Türkiye’s top officials to visit Pakistan next week over tensions with Afghanistan: President Erdogan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will visit Islamabad next week to discuss tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Turkish president said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on his flight returning from Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said preparations are underway to send containers from Türkiye's earthquake zone to Gaza, adding that they will provide maximum support.

Ensuring the delivery of urgently needed supplies to Gaza is of utmost importance, Erdogan stated, calling it "not merely a matter of aid, but a matter of humanity."

Stressing that winds of peace are blowing after Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory, he said Türkiye pursues the normalization process with Armenia in synchronization with Azerbaijan.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, President Erdogan said Turkey cannot remain a bystander and will continue its diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and security in the country.

Erdogan also noted that positive steps were taken regarding the F-35 fighter jets during his recent talks with US President Donald Trump, and expressed hope that promises made will be kept.





