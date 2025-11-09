Türkiye launches nationwide 'Green Homeland' tree-planting campaign

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Sunday urged citizens to join a nationwide afforestation campaign under the "Green Homeland Mobilization."

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, he highlighted that Türkiye has been one of the few countries worldwide to increase its forest cover over the past 23 years.

Yılmaz said the campaign aims to plant millions of saplings across all 81 provinces as part of the country's environmental vision for the "Century of Türkiye."

He encouraged people to sponsor saplings through the official website, saying participants could leave their mark on the "Green Homeland" and contribute to a greener future.