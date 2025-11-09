Istanbul to host 2-day International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit

Over 200 institutions from Türkiye and 48 other countries will join the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit, organized by Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV), to highlight Gaza's humanitarian crisis and boost global solidarity.

The summit will be held in Istanbul on Nov. 11-12, with the theme "The Future of Gaza."

It is expected to host more than 400 participants, including representatives of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, academics, and media representatives.

The summit aims to address the two-year humanitarian crisis in Gaza by addressing the urgent needs of millions affected by infrastructure, health, education, and housing. It will also promote sustainable aid and recovery after a ceasefire.

The two-day summit will feature five workshops to discuss all topics related to comprehensive and systematic humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

A final declaration will be released at the end of the summit.





