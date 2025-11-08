Fire in perfume warehouse kills 6, injures 1 in northwestern Türkiye

A fire that broke out in a perfume warehouse in Dilovasi district of Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province on Saturday killed six people, according to the provincial governor.

Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that the fire had been extinguished.

The provincial governorate said in a statement that one person was injured in the fire. It added that efforts are underway to cool down the warehouse fire after it was extinguished.

Earlier, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a fire, and they extinguished it.

Aktas expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, the reasons for the fire's eruption remain unknown. However, an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire.



