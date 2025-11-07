Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend a ceremony commemorating Victory Day on Nov. 8 in Baku.

Erdogan will attend the ceremony and is also expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the event, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.





