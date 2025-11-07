 Contact Us
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

President Erdogan of Türkiye will visit Azerbaijan for a Victory Day ceremony and hold discussions with leaders from Azerbaijan and Pakistan on bilateral and wider issues.

Published November 07,2025
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend a ceremony commemorating Victory Day on Nov. 8 in Baku.

Erdogan will attend the ceremony and is also expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the event, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.