Illegally imported African lion cub seized in Istanbul

Turkish authorities have seized a 35-day-old male African lion cub that was brought into the country illegally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced on Friday.

According to a statement on US social media company X, the ministry said the young lion was taken under protection by wildlife officials. Administrative fines were imposed on two individuals involved in the incident.

"A roughly 35-day-old male African lion cub that had been brought into Türkiye through illegal means was seized," the statement said.

The cub was found during a joint inspection at a veterinary clinic in Istanbul's Tuzla district.





