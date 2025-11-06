Turkish FM launces First Consuls General Conference in capital Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday launched the first-ever Consuls General Conference in the capital Ankara.

"With this conference, held under the theme 'Consulates General in Our Foreign Policy Vision,' we aim to improve the quality of services we provide to our citizens living abroad and to set our goals for the upcoming period," said Fidan on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"Together with our ministries and partner institutions that jointly serve the Turkish community abroad, we will comprehensively assess all aspects of our services," he added.

The conference will feature regional and thematic sessions on topics such as the economy, public diplomacy, culture, overseas promotion, education, migration, and information technologies that will address issues directly concerning consuls general, he said.

"I hope our conference will be beneficial to our state, our nation, and our citizens living abroad," said Fidan.



