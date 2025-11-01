Erdoğan: First a terrorism-free Türkiye, then a terrorism-free region

During the inauguration of Atatürk Airport Nation's Garden, President Erdoğan said, "The great poet Yahya Kemal, one of the luminaries of our literature, describes Istanbul as the 'land of sublime love.'

During the inauguration of Atatürk Airport Nation's Garden, President Erdoğan said, "The great poet Yahya Kemal, one of the luminaries of our literature, describes Istanbul as the 'land of sublime love.' In this land of sublime love, we continue to show our deep love for our nation with new works, services, and historic investments. We add new projects to our portfolio every day. Despite all sabotage attempts, we are preparing our Istanbul even more robustly for the Century of Türkiye."

"Beloved Istanbulites, valuable fellow citizens of this magnificent city that unites continents, seas, and hearts, where echoes of the sacred conquest still linger in the domes—I am overjoyed to be here with you. I send my greetings and love to each of my 16 million fellow citizens breathing the air of this City of Cities. I wholeheartedly thank the young brothers and sisters who embrace us with love and inspire hope with their enthusiasm."

"Dear youth, as the late Yahya Kemal Beyatlı, one of the great oceans of our literature, described Istanbul as the 'Land of Sublime Love,' we continue to show our deep love for Istanbul with new works, services, and historic investments. We are adding new projects every day. Despite all sabotage efforts, we are preparing our Istanbul robustly for the Century of Türkiye."

"We will soon inaugurate the completed Atatürk Airport Nation's Garden, this enormous project, together. We will together experience the thrill of adorning this stunning city, where sea meets land, with myriad shades of green, trees, gardens, and colorful flowers."

"Our new nation's garden will bring a breath of fresh air to our city, beautify the face of Istanbul, and deliver another grand project to our people. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Ministry of Environment, TOKI, our contractor, and everyone from laborers to architects and engineers who contributed to this magnificent project that puts our stamp on the city. I hope that Atatürk Airport Nation's Garden will bring blessings and good fortune to our Istanbul and our country. May God allow us to continue introducing more such works and services not only in Istanbul but throughout all our 81 provinces."

"Dear Istanbulites, I want to share an essential point with you here. Like people, cities also have souls. With their nature, architectural texture, cultural wealth, and historical identity, cities are living beings. In cities, you read humanity, see the past, and understand today. Our revered Nurettin Topçu once expressed this truth by saying, 'A town is a meaning. A city is a person. In it, one sees a human face, a soul resides, a heart beats.'"

"This soul, this heart, this face can be clearly seen, heard, and felt from Baghdad to Cairo, Skopje to Bursa, Samarkand and Bukhara to Beirut in every corner of our civilization garden. In our concept of civilization, you cannot imagine humanity without the city, nor the city without humanity. These are concepts that are intertwined and virtually merged with each other."