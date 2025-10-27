Ekrem İmamoğlu under investigation for alleged espionage and corruption

In the espionage investigation, the prosecutor's referral note claims that the organization allegedly led by Ekrem İmamoğlu aimed not only to commit acts of corruption but also to carry out espionage activities to gain international support.

The investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continues against Ekrem İmamoğlu—who was removed from his position as Mayor of Istanbul following his arrest—along with Necati Özkan, Merdan Yanardağ, and Melih Geçek, on charges of "espionage."

According to the prosecutor's referral sent to the criminal court of peace requesting detention, a tip from Ü.D.A. directed through the 112 Emergency Call Center stated that the suspect Hüseyin Gün conducted espionage activities in favor of Israel, the UK, and the US, using encrypted phones to maintain confidentiality in his communications.