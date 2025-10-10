Germany backs Gaza plan but avoids military role

Germany announced on Friday it will support the Gaza plan with strong financial and technical assistance but will not commit troops to the planned international security force.

In a statement from his press office, Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the ceasefire deal between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, and thanked US President Donald Trump and regional actors Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye for their efforts.

"We need swift implementation now. The hostages, including German citizens, must finally be returned to their families," Merz said. "The ceasefire must take effect and stabilize over the coming weeks. Humanitarian aid must reach the people of Gaza quickly."

He announced that Germany will immediately provide an additional €29 million ($33.5 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza. Germany will also organize a reconstruction conference with Egypt, focusing on urgent priorities such as restoring water and energy infrastructure and improving medical care.

"We are ready to take responsibility in the board proposed by President Trump," Merz said, referring to the international transitional body, the "Board of Peace," which will be headed by the US president. He added that Germany will continue supporting the Palestinian Authority's consolidation and reform process so it can play a role in Gaza's future.

Regarding the security aspects of the Gaza plan, the German chancellor signaled that Berlin is ready to take responsibility by supporting EU police missions in Gaza. "The German government will work to strengthen the European Union missions—EUBAM Rafah, which supports border protection, and EUPOL COPPS, which supports the Palestinian civilian police and judiciary," he said.

The chancellor also emphasized the importance of establishing a temporary international stabilization force as part of the Gaza plan. He said Germany would support creating the legal framework for such a presence, possibly through a UN Security Council resolution. "For Germany, the question of military participation does not arise," he noted, clarifying that Germany is not planning to commit troops to the international force.



