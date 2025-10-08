Turkish foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Paris

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in a meeting on Gaza, hosted by France in Paris on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Senior diplomats from Europe, the Arab world, and other partner countries will meet in Paris to discuss the transition in Gaza and coordinate international efforts to support a permanent ceasefire, French diplomatic sources earlier told Anadolu.

The meeting aims to reaffirm support for the US-backed plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza and to define "the main parameters of the day after," including stabilization, reconstruction, and governance of the enclave.

According to the sources, the discussions will be held "in close coordination with the United States" and will also involve Israel. The session will begin at 5 pm local time (1500GMT).

The meeting builds on the Franco-Saudi initiative for a two-state solution, which led to the New York Declaration and paved the way for the adoption of the American plan.