Türkiye leads in green energy investments, pushing renewable share to over 60% of total in 2025: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye is leading in green energy investments, with the share of renewable energy in total energy capacity rising to over 60% as of this year.

Speaking at the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition in Istanbul, Erdoğan emphasized that the world's energy needs are increasing year by year in parallel with the growing population and growing economy.

"Another point worth noting is that rising energy demand signals not only population growth and development, but also increased prosperity. Parallel to this increase in prosperity, the use of energy, especially electricity, is expanding," he said.

"In the first eight months of this year alone, we paid $26 billion for energy imports. We are working diligently to reduce this bill," Erdoğan said. "Our daily consumption of oil is around 1 million barrels. We procure 160,000 barrels of this from our own resources."

The president noted that even though Türkiye has made significant progress in its Black Sea gas and Gabar oil discoveries, the picture before it is that it still has "some distance" to go.

"We currently rank fifth in the world with four active drilling and two seismic-research vessels. With the entry of our new vessels into the inventory, we will rise to fourth place," Erdoğan stated.

Also touching on Türkiye's overall economy, Erdoğan said they anticipate increasing the country's economy to $1.9 trillion and its per capita national income to $21,000 by 2028.