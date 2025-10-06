TURKISH PRESIDENT COMMEMORATES 102ND ANNIVERSARY OF ISTANBULS LIBERATION

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday commemorated the 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation from enemy occupation.

In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, President Erdoğan extended his congratulations to the people on the anniversary of the city's liberation.

He underlined that the War of Independence was won thanks to the "unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans who valued their homeland above their own lives, and the determination of the Turkish nation to defend its independence and freedom."

"With this sacred understanding, we continue to work with great determination to protect and preserve our Republic—founded on the legacy of our ancient civilization—along with all its achievements, to raise it above the level of contemporary civilizations, and to strengthen it further with new successes.

"With this belief, I respectfully commemorate all the heroes of our War of Independence. I once again celebrate Istanbul's proud day and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our citizens," he added.