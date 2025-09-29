Türkiye receives 83 smuggled Roman coins from US

A total of 83 Roman-era coins smuggled out of Türkiye have been returned from the US, Turkish officials announced Sunday.

The coins, which date back to the reigns of Roman emperors Maximianus, Constantine I, Constantine II, and Arcadius, were initially seized in the US in 2015.

Their repatriation follows a 2021 bilateral agreement between Washington and Ankara to safeguard cultural property and prevent antiquities trafficking.

At a formal ceremony in Ankara, Türkiye's Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi received the coins from Brian Stimmler, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy.

Yazgi said the transfer was completed "swiftly, transparently and efficiently," and highlighted the artifacts' historical significance as reflections of the Roman Empire's political and military life.

He noted that the coins were minted in Anatolia during the 3rd and 4th centuries.

Since 2002, Türkiye has recovered more than 13,000 smuggled artifacts, Yazgi said.

"This cooperation sets an important example for the international community," he said, adding that joint efforts with the US would continue to expand.

Stimmler praised the collaboration between the US Department of Homeland Security's Investigations unit, Turkish law enforcement and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

He said the coins' return demonstrated a partnership that crosses borders and strengthens both nations.





