Turkish stock exchange begins Thursday up

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 11,229.25 points, rising 0.57%, or 63.40 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 lost 0.15% to close at 11,165.85 points, with a daily transaction volume of 146.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.55 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 41.3275 liras to the US dollar, 48.8710 to the euro, and 56.3385 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,637.15, while Brent crude oil was trading at $67.35 per barrel.



