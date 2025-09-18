TEKNOFEST VISITORS EXPERIENCE TÜRKIYES AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM STEEL DOME

The Turkish defense firm ASELSAN Steel Dome experience area, created as part of TEKNOFEST Istanbul, offers visitors the opportunity to experience the system with advanced imaging technologies.

The five-day Turkish premiere tech and aviation event TEKNOFEST opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday under the organization of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu serves as its global communications partner.

While many events are being held within the scope of the festival, from technology competitions to flight shows, KORKUT, EJDERHA, TURAN, and HISAR, elements of the Steel Dome air defense system developed by ASELSAN, are on display at TEKNOFEST Istanbul.

In addition to the components on display, the festival features a Steel Dome-specific experience area.

The Steel Dome experience area allows visitors to understand how it works.

Using advanced imaging technologies, visitors can see how Steel Dome components protect against threats through animation film technology.





