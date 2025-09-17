Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST opens doors at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

TEKNOFEST has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities, and Anadolu continues to serve as its global communications partner.

Boasting a number of annually renewed competition categories, TEKNOFEST featured 58 main events and 137 subcategories.

Participants from all over the world are able to share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors through Sunday not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.

The festival features breathtaking air shows, various exhibits and workshops, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events, bringing together a plethora of technological and exciting experiences.

People interested in attending can apply for free tickets on the TEKNOFEST website.

The event has traditionally been held in various Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

The festival was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Blue Homeland, TEKNOFEST's maritime edition, last month was held in Istanbul.

Held last year in the southern Turkish city of Adana, TEKNOFEST attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors, with total attendance to date of around 11 million.