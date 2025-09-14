TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER ATTENDS TOP ARAB-ISLAMIC DIPLOMATS MEETING IN DOHA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday attended the foreign ministers' meeting in preparation for a joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League in Doha.

The summit came after Tuesday's Israeli airstrike on a residential compound in Doha that killed five Hamas members, as the group was reviewing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Arab and Islamic foreign ministers began a closed-door preparatory meeting in Doha on Sunday ahead of Monday's emergency summit, which will bring together heads of state.

The gathering is also expected to discuss the long-proposed activation of a joint Arab military force, an initiative first advanced by Egypt nearly a decade ago.