Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Qatar tomorrow

According to Foreign Ministry sources, tomorrow's preparatory meeting will discuss the draft resolution to be presented at the OIC–Arab League Extraordinary Summit.

In his speech at the meeting, Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's solidarity with Qatar against Israel's heinous attack, stressing that the attack targeted not only peace efforts but also Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He is also expected to underline that the attack once again shows the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no interest in reaching a ceasefire agreement. Fidan will emphasize that since the very beginning, Türkiye has warned Israel's aggression would not remain limited to Palestine and that its expansionist policies pose a threat to the entire region.

Fidan is also expected to note that Israel is working to eliminate the two-state solution and to exploit the current situation in neighboring regions for political purposes, while stressing that regional countries and responsible global powers must act in coordination to deliver a strong response against Israel.

Highlighting that many countries, albeit belatedly, have announced their intentions to recognize Palestine, Fidan will underline that concrete measures against Israel must accompany this recognition momentum. He is also expected to remind that achieving a permanent ceasefire to end the genocide in Gaza remains essential, and stress the need to leverage the growing recognition momentum to intensify efforts for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations (UN).