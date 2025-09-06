TRENDYOLS VILLAGES OF TOMORROW PROJECT AT UN

Türkiye's leading e-commerce platform, Trendyol, presented its "Villages of Tomorrow" project, carried out in rural areas across different Turkish regions in collaboration with the UN Development Program (UNDP), at the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The project aims to promote equal opportunities in rural areas through technology and digitalization, empower women and youth with technology, and support entrepreneurship and local development.

Trendyol shared details of the project at the UN panel, "Bridging the Digital Divide with Inclusive Rural Development," in New York. Speakers included Türkiye's UN Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, Trendyol Vice President Sinan Cem Sahin and UNDP's Susan Brown, with UNDP's Nick Rene Hartmann moderating.

The "Villages of Tomorrow" digital centers have boosted rural development. A beekeeping family in İzmir expanded production from three to 400 hives, and a student robotics team in Adana qualified for the world finals in Italy.

Products are sold nationwide and exported abroad. Nearly 4,000 people have benefited, with smart farming improving irrigation by 28% and cutting pesticide use by 30%. Participants also formed a volunteer network to share knowledge and strengthen solidarity.

Another key step in the project was the launch of the "Villages of Tomorrow Boutique" on Trendyol's platform, connecting hundreds of local and regional products with millions of customers.

Women's handmade goods, local agricultural products and cultural designs are gaining national and international visibility. Entrepreneurs who have started or grown their businesses also receive various support through the boutique to expand their ventures.

The "Villages of Tomorrow" project contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Its main aims are empowering women economically, equipping youth with digital skills, increasing agricultural productivity through smart farming and preserving cultural heritage. Trendyol plans to establish 10 digital centers across Türkiye by 2028 to support sustainable and inclusive rural development.

In a statement referencing the panel, Yildiz noted that achieving the sustainable development goals requires not only government action but full participation from all sectors, especially the private sector.

He praised Trendyol's "Villages of Tomorrow" initiative since 2022 for branding local products and connecting them directly with consumers, calling it a key step to revive rural economies and preserve cultural heritage.

Sahin highlighted that the project aims to turn technology and digitalization into equal opportunities for rural areas.

Brown emphasized that the project demonstrates how the private sector can support rural development by integrating local producers into digital value chains, creating sustainable business models and promoting inclusive economies.





