Erdoğan: Türkiye is the guarantor of peace and well-being in the region

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the 954th Anniversary Commemoration Program of the Battle of Manzikert at the Manzikert National Park.

"We are in Manzikert on the 954th anniversary of this unique victory. I send my greetings to all 86 million of our citizens in all 81 provinces, from Hakkari to Edirne and from Muğla to Kars. I greet our Gazan and Palestinian brothers and sisters who are struggling to survive under Israel's barbaric attacks and convey our message of solidarity to them. We are in Manzikert on the 954th anniversary of this unique victory. I thank each and every one of my brothers and sisters who have filled this field to the brim. To our young people, may the 954th anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert, where we gave the message to the world that 'we are here and we will be here until the end of time,' be blessed. I commemorate the great commander Sultan Alparslan and our martyrs with mercy. I pray for mercy for all those who have sacrificed their lives for the homeland, the flag, the nation, and the ummah from the first raid and the first days of the conquest in front of Ahlat and Manzikert until today. That powerful spirit is in the Manzikert field today. The souls of the heroes who wrote epics shoulder to shoulder are here. The founding will that kneaded the mortar of Anatolia's heart is here today."