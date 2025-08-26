2nd exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens in Istanbul

The second exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2025, an international photojournalism contest organized by Anadolu since 2015, opened Tuesday at Dolmabahce Art Gallery in Istanbul.

İstanbul Photo Awards, organized by Anadolu for its 11th consecutive year, awarded 29 photographers across 10 categories. The selections were made from approximately 22,000 submissions from around the world, a testament to the contest's growing prestige which has attracted entries from more than 20,000 photographers globally since its inception.

Following its first exhibition in Ankara, the winning photographs are now on display at the Dolmabahce Art Gallery, located within the Palace Collections Museum under the Directorate of National Palaces.

The exhibition offers a compelling visual narrative of key global events, including Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, devastating floods in East Africa, the volcanic eruption in Iceland, and athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It also covers powerful images depicting the struggles of Afghan women, survivors from Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers against towering waves, and the dangerous journeys of migrants.

The exhibition will be available from Aug. 26 to Sept 7, 2025.

This year's İstanbul Photo Awards contest is supported by Turkcell as the communication sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as the overseas event sponsor, and Turkish Airlines as the airline sponsor.

More information on the winning photographs and jury members can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.





