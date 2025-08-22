Türkiye highlights development of TRNC as national priority

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Friday that the development of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is a national priority, encompassing both political and economic efforts.

"The development efforts of the TRNC are not only political but also an economic part of our national cause," Yılmaz said during a joint press conference with TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

Yılmaz underlined that ending the TRNC's isolation and supporting its development remain key priorities, adding that Türkiye continues to invest in infrastructure while supporting the TRNC's growth in education, tourism, and technology.

He stressed that politics should serve the people and be action-oriented, citing the Lefkosa Ring Road, which was opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as a way to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

He further highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the TRNC's health care system, noting that the foundation for the new Lefkosa State Hospital has been laid, and construction on the Pamuklu State Hospital will begin in the fall. He added that many other projects are currently in progress.

Yılmaz said he plans to attend the launch of the TRNC E-Government Mobile Application System on Saturday, describing it as a significant step towards improving digital services and public service efficiency for Turkish Cypriots.

He added that promotional efforts for "Island Cyprus" are ongoing, affordable flights have begun, and Erdoğan is closely monitoring all promises made during his visits to ensure their implementation with the TRNC government.

TWO-STATE SOLUTION VISION



Yılmaz reiterated support for TRNC President Ersin Tatar's vision of a two-state solution, saying a just and lasting settlement in Cyprus must take into account the island's reality.

He said the priority is international recognition of Turkish Cypriots' sovereign equality and equal status.

"The homeland and guarantor Türkiye will continue to firmly stand by the Turkish Cypriots, strongly support President Ersin Tatar's two-state solution, and defend the rights and legal entitlements of the TRNC," Yılmaz said. "We will continue to uphold our national cause and contribute to the TRNC's independent, peaceful, secure, and prosperous future."

Üstel, for his part, emphasized that Türkiye has supported major investments in transportation, technology, and health.

He underscored that ties between Türkiye and the TRNC are not only diplomatic or economic but also based on shared history, culture, and brotherhood.

"Our relations with Türkiye are deep-rooted, strong, and vital for us. In recent years, these relations, built on solid foundations, have touched the lives of our people, eased their daily lives, and enabled them to look to the future with confidence," Üstel added.