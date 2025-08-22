TURKISH EV MAKER TOGGS NEW FASTBACK MODEL T10F SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TESTS

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg's new fastback model T10F has successfully completed tests in various climate and road conditions, the company announced on Friday.

"Tested in various climate and road conditions, the T10F successfully passed every stage," Togg wrote on US social media company X.

"With its durability, high performance, and advanced technology, the T10F is now closer than ever to hitting the road," it added.

The new model is starting to hit the roads. Pre-orders for the Togg T10F are expected in September, with first deliveries scheduled for the same month.