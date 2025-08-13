Türkiye blames Israel for Suwayda conflict, calls for inclusive future in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized on Wednesday Israel's role in recent conflicts in Suwayda, Syria, highlighting Türkiye's concerns over external interference in Syrian affairs.

"One of the main actors behind this dark picture (of Suwayda events) has turned out to be Israel," Fidan said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani in Ankara.

He also emphasized Türkiye's vision for a post-conflict Syria, noting: "The new Syria should be a Syria, where all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved, and can live together. As Türkiye, we are making our recommendations in this direction."