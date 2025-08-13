It was reported that a swarm of jellyfish clogged the cooling systems of the four nuclear reactors at the facility. The reactors were automatically shut down to prevent a potential nuclear disaster.

Energy production at the plant, where the other two reactors are under maintenance, has completely stopped due to the jellyfish. The French are currently trying to clear the jellyfish clogging the filters.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the jellyfish population in the region. Scientists emphasize that jellyfish are multiplying rapidly due to the effects of global warming.