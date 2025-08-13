Minister Fidan: YPG is being a spoiler in Syria

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement after his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan Shaybani.

"A new era has begun in Syria. The actors who are disturbed by this are trying to turn the process negative. Israel has become one of the biggest actors in this dark picture, especially in the events in Suwayda. Israel is trying to expand into the region. The new Syria must be a Syria where all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved and can live together.

As Türkiye, we are making our suggestions in this direction. Everyone in Syria must do their part."

"ISRAEL IS THE BIGGEST ACTOR IN THE DARK PICTURE"

"We supported the series of meetings held in Amman after the events in Suwayda. We found the tribes' efforts to come together and resolve this issue peacefully to be positive. One of the biggest actors in this dark picture is Israel. It seems that creating unrest and a chaotic environment in Syria has become a priority for Israel's own national security parameters. The steps they take not only affect the countries they occupy but also other neighboring countries. We analyze potential crises here in advance and then issue a warning. Attitudes that undermine Syria's unity and integrity should not be tolerated. We also saw in recent months that regional cooperation has the potential to heal the wounds in Syria, as long as there is no negative interference from outside. They (Israel) said, 'Let's create a crisis, let's create a problem area.' There are disturbances that have emerged as a result of this. The events in Latakia and the destabilizing actions of the YPG had continued, but thankfully, our brothers have a vision of creating a Syria where they will feel equal. The lives and property of the Druze must be protected. As Türkiye, we are making our suggestions and recommendations, and the stance of our brothers is in that direction."