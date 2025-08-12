Turkish scientists lead polar climate study

Turkish scientists conducted extensive atmospheric and oceanic research during the 5th National Arctic Scientific Expedition, coordinated by TÜBİTAK MAM under the Ministry of Industry and Technology. For the first time, an automatic meteorological observation station was set up on the ship, collecting continuous data from the North Pole to the South Pole.

Using GNSS signals, researchers measured water vapor and studied atmosphere-ocean interactions, while also gathering physical and chemical samples from various glaciers. Oceanographic measurements, including underwater sound speed, helped provide important data on climate change and sea level shifts.

Experts highlighted that ongoing, periodic monitoring is essential to better understand global warming effects and improve future expeditions. The data collected will enhance Türkiye's scientific contributions to polar research and support international climate studies.