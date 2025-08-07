KAAN fighter jet: A new rival for the F-35

KAAN, Türkiye's fifth-generation national fighter jet, is making waves not just in the skies but also in the global defense market.

Newsweek, one of the leading U.S. magazines, featured KAAN under the headline:

"NATO ally's fighter jet challenges U.S. F-35 sales."

The magazine emphasized that KAAN is positioned as a competitor to the American-made F-35 and noted that it serves as a more affordable alternative.

ATTENTION ON THE INDONESIA DEAL

One of the most notable developments in the global defense industry was the signing of Türkiye's first export deal for 48 KAAN aircraft with Indonesia.

Newsweek included this agreement in its coverage, stating:

"Türkiye has signed its first export deal for 48 jets with Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country."

According to Newsweek, Türkiye's production of a fifth-generation fighter jet marks a step toward reducing dependency on Western technology.

The magazine also highlighted Türkiye's technological progress among the world's major powers and noted growing interest in Turkish defense products, especially after the success of the Bayraktar TB2 drone in Ukraine.