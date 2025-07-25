Turkish defense firm introduces hybrid tech for military vehicles

A Turkish defense firm, Assan Group, unveiled a hybrid power pack for military vehicles, offering operational advantages and improved efficiency.

The technology was introduced at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, started Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

The system can replace conventional power packs used in 1000-horsepower tracked vehicles.

Vehicle integration and field testing of the hybrid power pack, currently in the prototype phase, are planned to begin in the last quarter of 2025.

The hybrid power pack offers the advantage of low operating and maintenance costs, while also offering multi-use capabilities thanks to its adaptability to different platforms.

"IT WILL BE ACTIVELY USED IN TRACKED VEHICLES"

Assan Group Power Pack Technical Leader Demirhan Manav recalled that hybrid technology has been actively used in passenger vehicles for the last decade and has been used in various platforms such as heavy-duty trucks, military vehicles, and mining trucks for approximately five years.

Emphasizing that the advantages of hybrid technology outweighed its disadvantages, Manav told Anadolu: "Hybrid technology is becoming increasingly popular in military vehicles due to its cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and quiet operation when required in the field.

"The product we showcased at IDEF 2025 will be actively used in tracked vehicles with 1,000 horsepower and above."

Manav stated that the most important components in a hybrid powertrain are electric motors, internal combustion engines, and battery technology.

He added that the technical suitability of hybrid platforms has increased significantly in recent years due to increased usage rates and cost reductions in the Asian market.

Manav emphasized that the hybrid powertrain the Assan developed could replace conventional applications and solve many user problems.

He stated: "Semi-solid-state batteries and axial-flux electric motors are our cutting-edge products. The system essentially operates like the hybrid architecture found in passenger cars.

"The internal combustion engine generates electrical energy via a generator, which is stored in batteries, and then transferred from the batteries to the electric drive unit, creating motion. This allows the vehicle to travel the desired distance and time."

- QUIET OPERATION, RAPID ACCELERATION

Manav stated that the hybrid powertrain offers many advantages, such as quiet operation, rapid acceleration, and braking, and stated that the firm aims to make this product available for use in vehicles from other vehicle manufacturers.

Manav explained that they want the system to replace conventional power packs in the modernization projects of armies worldwide, saying: "Conventional power packs are high-cost and have supply difficulties. The hybrid power pack we developed does not present any end-user problems and provides a significant cost advantage."

Manav pointed out that all user needs were efficiently met through the integration process, noting: "At IDEF 2025, the advantages and disadvantages of the product were discussed with numerous domestic and international vehicle manufacturers, and preliminary agreements were signed.

"This product, developed to suit the power pack of the Firtina howitzer, will be adapted to other tracked and wheeled vehicles using the advantage of a modular system."



