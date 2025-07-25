Developed by Turkish engineers: Now used by the U.S. military

Although the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul, is known for showcasing military projects, it also serves as a platform for unveiling many critical technologies for the first time.

One such example is the radio frequency identification system developed by AYDA Defense. The system, already in use by the U.S. military, is expected to be deployed both domestically and internationally.

DEVELOPED BY TURKISH ENGINEERS

Nejat Ünsal from AYDA's Business Development team stated that AYDA has a wide range of products, all developed by Turkish engineers. According to Ünsal, what distinguishes them is the project they call "radio frequency identification."

Explaining the system in its simplest form, Ünsal said, "We enable end-to-end tracking of weapons, ammunition, equipment, and all items in arsenals and depots by attaching a chip to each."

The variety of items they can track is impressive. Ünsal notes that every customer has different needs and preferences. He adds that AYDA operates on a custom-tailored model and adapts the system according to client requirements.

Ünsal emphasizes that the system operates without an internet connection, making external interference virtually impossible. At this point, he highlights a key detail: there are only four companies in the world capable of providing this service to the U.S. military and other armed forces globally.

"We are justifiably proud to be one of those companies as AYDA," says Ünsal. "Because the AYDA-branded system is already in use by the U.S. military."

According to Ünsal, the recent advancements in the defense industry also require close attention to the technological side of the equation. He points out that Turkish engineers have developed high-quality systems and adds:

"When we introduce Turkish products to global markets, we see incredible demand. This is all possible thanks to the support we receive from our government," he concludes.