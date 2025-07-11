UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process

The UN on Friday welcomed the start of the PKK terror group's disarmament process.

"I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalization of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalization," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

His remarks came after a group of 30 PKK terrorists, including 15 women, on Friday laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

The group of PKK terrorists gathered in a cave within the boundaries of the Surdas sub-district of Sulaymaniyah, emerged with their weapons, and then proceeded to a site prepared for the disarmament process.

"We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in the region," Dujarric said, adding the UN's readiness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."

In May, the terror group PKK decided to dissolve and lay down its arms. The announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted for more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

PKK terrorists have used northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to hide out and plan attacks on Türkiye.





