Israeli army orders evacuation of multiple Gaza neighborhoods

The Israeli army ordered immediate evacuation of central Gaza neighborhoods ahead of intensified assaults, continuing its offensive that has killed over 56,000 Palestinians despite international calls for a ceasefire and ongoing war crimes investigations.

Published June 28,2025
The Israeli army issued a fresh evacuation order on Saturday ordering Palestinians in several central Gaza Strip neighborhoods to immediately move southward as it prepares for intensified military assaults in the area.

In a statement, army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of the Nuseirat, Al-Zahraa, and Al-Mughraqa areas in addition to several other neighborhoods to evacuate "immediately" toward the designated "humanitarian" zone in Al-Mawasi.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.